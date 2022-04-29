Spider-Man star Tom Holland caused a minor stir back in February when he revealed, during an interview on Late Night With Seth Meyers, that one of his No Way Home co-stars an artificially enhanced posterior in their Spidey suit. (His exact words: “I’m not gonna tell you who, but one of us has a fake ass in their suit. You can figure out that for yourselves.“)

Thus far, neither of the other Spider-Men have weighed in on their costuming in the film, or any additional padding it may have required to make their gluteus to attain its full maximus. But(t) finally Andrew Garfield has spoken out in order to clear his (and his butt’s) good name. Appropriately, it happened during his own interview on Late Night With Seth Meyers. Shown the clip of Holland revealing a “fake ass” amongst the Spider-Man trio, Garfield refused to point fingers like a certain Spider-Man meme. But he did say “all I know is that I am totally unmodified.”

Garfield credited Holland with “stirring the pot” and “creating the subgenres of games for you all while you’re in the cinema.” In other words, just by talking about fake Spider-Butts, Holland got people to go back and see No Way Home again to judge all the authenticity of the tushes. And that’s good marketing.

As for the culprit in the case of the exaggerated spider cheeks, well, that leaves Tobey Maguire — but don’t rule out Tom Holland, either. After all, he’s the one who brought it up. It would be kind of mean to out a fellow superhero as a butt enhancer. But it would be kind of funny to admit your own shortcomings this way. Maybe the next time Tom Holland is on Late Night he can reveal the full truth. We all need to know.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is now available on Digital, Blu-ray, and 4K — where you can really examine the Spider butts in high definition for any sign of counterfeits. You can watch Andrew Garfield’s full segment on Late Night With Seth Meyers below:

