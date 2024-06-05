If you grew up loving the Sister Act movies, this one is for you: A reunion of the Sister Act 2 choir, now more than 30 years later and all grown up, singing the same song they sang in the film, “Oh Happy Day.”

The reunion happened this week on The View, which is co-hosted by Sister Act star Whoopi Goldberg. Goldberg got back in the habit (thank you) and conducted the grown-up children’s choir in a genuinely lovely rendition of “Oh Happy Day” on the show.

You can watch the full performance below.

Here is how the same song looked and sounded in the film 30 years ago.

The reunion was in honor of the film’s 30th anniversary (although I’m not sure why they celebrated that now, since Sister Act 2 opened in theaters in December of 1993). Directed by Bill Duke, the movie also starred a young Lauryn Hill in one of her first major roles. It grossed more than $120 million worldwide, which was a very solid total — although only around half of what the first Sister Act, also starring Goldberg, made the year prior.

For years, Goldberg has wanted to star in a third Sister Act movie. (Goldberg has talked in the past about how she was met with “a lot of resistance” whenever she tried to get the project off the ground.) She was supposed to appear in a revised version of the Sister Act Broadway musical, which originally ran in New York in 2011 and 2012, but the run was scheduled to take place in the summer of 2020. When the show finally returned to the stage in the summer of 2022, Goldberg did not appear in it. Perhaps this lovely reunion will generate some interest in Hollywood about finally making that sequel happen.

If you want to have your own reunion screening, Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit is currently streaming on Disney+ and on Tubi.

