Whoopi Goldberg Will Star in the ‘Sister Act’ Musical

Sister Act is clearly a hard habit to break.

(I’m very sorry.)

Next summer, Whoopi Goldberg is returning to one of her most famous roles, as lounge singer turned nun Deloris in Sister Act. This time, though, she’ll be doing it on stage, as part of a revised version of the Sister Act musical that played in London and on Broadway through the late 2000s and early 2010s. Today on The View, Goldberg said that she’s been trying to make a Sister Act 3 for a long time, but has met “with a lot of resistance” from executives saying nobody wants to see it. In the meantime, the producers of the musical offered to tweak their show for Goldberg to star in it, and she agreed.

There’s also this behind-the-scenes video of Goldberg preparing for the role, which she will play opposite Absolutely Fabulous’ Jennifer Saunders as Mother Superior.

The Sister Act musical originally ran on the West End from mid-2009 to late 2010. Goldberg actually appeared in that show — as Mother Superior instead of Deloris — for a few weeks near the end of its run. The show then transitioned to Broadway, where it played from spring 2011 to summer 2012. The music is by Disney and Little Shop of Horrors composer Alan Menken. This new version of Sister Act will take the stage at the Eventim Apollo in London on July 29, 2020 and run there through the end of August.