‘Snake Eyes’ Final Trailer Reveals the Origin of a G.I. Joe

It’s one of the most famous opening lines in all of English literature. The start of Herman Melville’s Moby-Dick, which as we all know begins with the iconic sentence “Call me ... Storm Shadow.”

That’s how that went, right? I never took American literature in college. But I’m pretty sure I heard that somewhere.

Well, wherever the phrase originated, it does appear in the final trailer for Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins, which does show the origin of the popular G.I. Joe, played here by Henry Golding. How did he go from a handsome, chatty dude to a silent ninja assassin in an all-black costume? I guess you have to watch the movie, or at least the trailer, to find out. Watch it below:

Here’s the film’s official synopsis:

Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins stars Henry Golding as Snake Eyes, a tenacious loner who is welcomed into an ancient Japanese clan called the Arashikage after saving the life of their heir apparent. Upon arrival in Japan, the Arashikage teach Snake Eyes the ways of the ninja warrior while also providing something he’s been longing for: a home. But, when secrets from his past are revealed, Snake Eyes’ honor and allegiance will be tested – even if that means losing the trust of those closest to him. Based on the iconic G.I. Joe character, Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins also stars Andrew Koji as Storm Shadow, Úrsula Corberó as Baroness, Samara Weaving as Scarlett, Haruka Abe as Akiko, Tahehiro Hira as Kenta and Iko Uwais as Hard Master.

Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins opens in theaters this Friday.