‘Monopoly’ Movie Will be Written By ‘Dungeons & Dragons’ Team

The Monopoly movie has found a pair of writers who know a thing or two about adapting an iconic game to the big screen.

That would be John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein, whose previous work includes directing and co-writing Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, the 2023 film that turned the classic RPG into a blockbuster adventure movie. They also directed the comedy Game Night in 2018. Apparently they are Hollywood’s #1 choice for any and all game-related films.

The Hollywood Reporter says the duo are “closing a deal” to write the Monopoly movie for Hasbro and Margot Robbie’s LuckyChap production company.

A Monopoly movie has been in development in many different forms for years and years. Filmmaker Ridley Scott toyed with the idea for a while (yes that was a board game pun, thank you very much), and The Truman Show’s Andrew Niccol wrote a script for a Monopoly movie at one point as well.

Back in 2019, Kevin Hart was attached to a Monopoly movie that never cam to fruition. In April of last year, it was revealed that Robbie was the latest star/producer to take a crack at the project, after Lionsgate acquired the film studio eOne from Hasbro, and with it the rights to make movies based on several Hasbro concepts, including Monopoly.

In addition to their various game-related movies, Daley and Goldstein also directed 2015’s Vacation legacyquel, and have written or co-written films like Horrible Bosses, Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2, Spider-Man: Homecoming, and The Flash.

First introduced in 1935 by the Parker Brothers company, Monopoly remains one of the most famous board games in the world, and sees players attempting to amass fortunes of rainbow-colored money by taking control of various Atlantic City properties. It has a mascot (the monocle-sporting Mr. Monopoly) but not much in the way of a story or characters (unless the little silver thimble counts). That could explain why so many have tried to make a Monopoly movie, but thus far none have succeeded.

