‘Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins’ Begins Production, Opens This Fall

At last, the world will finally learn the origin of their favorite ninja toy soldier, as production has officially begun on Snake Eyes (which, in the official logo above, is referred to as Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins). Henry Golding stars as the famous Hasbro action figure, who was previously portrayed by Ray Park in two live-action G.I. Joe movies, The Rise of Cobra and Retaliation, in 2009 and 2013.

Here is a video of the cast and crew — including director Robert Schwentke (Red, R.I.P.D., The Divergent Series: Insurgent) and The Raid star Iko Uwais — at a ceremony at the start of shooting in Japan:

And here’s a picture of the whole team. Either Henry Golding is extremely tall, or Iko Uwais is extremely short.

Getty Images

The press release sent out by Paramount does not include an official synopsis for the film, but obviously it is an origin story for Snake Eyes, presumably explaining how he became a master ninja, and also why, in pretty much every other version of the character, he is mute. Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins opens in theaters on October 23, 2020. If they just started shooting today, that is not a lot of time to make a movie.