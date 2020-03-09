It’s no news that the coronavirus is something we should all work to avoid spreading. One of the easiest ways we can do that is by washing our hands diligently. Not just a few seconds under the faucet. Experts suggest singing "Happy Birthday" to yourself to ensure that you’re washing your hands for long enough. But that advice is enough to make anyone go insane — especially when it’s not even your birthday.

Thanks to a new site called Wash Your Lyrics, you can create a handy infographic that illustrates how to properly wash your hands along to your favorite song. Any song, for that matter. As long as the song’s lyrics are listed on Genius, it’s fair game. For example, here’s what it looks like if you were to wash your hands to Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga’s passionate duet “Shallow” from A Star Is Born:

Maybe you need something a little more mellow to wash your hands to early in the morning. In that case, try out “City of Stars” from the 2016 movie musical La La Land:

Or if you have little ones who are fussy about washing their hands, perhaps a song from Frozen II is more useful. Here’s Elsa’s show stopping number “Into The Unknown”:

Now that you know this incredibly useful tool exists, which song are you going to try first? Happy hand-washing!