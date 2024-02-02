First ‘Sonic 3’ Teaser Confirms Return of Jim Carrey’s Robotnik

Jim Carrey’s Dr. Robotnik appeared to die during the climactic battle in Sonic the Hedgehog 2. “No one could have survived that crash!” one character said. “He’s toast! Good riddance!”

Someone should have told that guy he was in a video game movie. And in video games, everyone always has extra lives.

The first teaser for Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is here an it includes the distinctive evil laugh of Jim Carrey, confirming he will appear in the third of the surprisingly successful video game adaptations.

You can watch the first teaser below, which also hints at the new character joining the story...

The text of the tweet, referring to a “shadow” is a reference to the post-credits scene from Sonic the Hedgehog 2, which teased an appearance by yet another character from the Sonic game franchise: Shadow the Hedgehog.

First introduced in 2001’s Sonic Adventure 2, the character is an artificial hedgehog (unlike those real hedgehogs who talk and wear sneakers and run fast, you see) who was created by Robotnik’s grandfather. Shadow proved popular enough to get his own spinoff game, Shadow the Hedgehog, which was released in 2005.

The returning cast for Sonic 3 also includes James Marsden and Tika Sumpter as Tom and Maddie Wachowski, the main non-evil human characters in the previous films. The voices of the core heroes remains the same as well: Ben Schwartz is Sonic, Colleen O’Shaughnessey is Tails, and Idris Elba is still, hilariously, Knuckles. The first two films grossed a combined $700 million in theaters, making them amongst the most successful video game adaptations in history.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is scheduled to open in theaters on December 20, 2024.

