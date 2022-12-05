Video Game Legends ToeJam & Earl Getting Their Own Movie

If you grew up with a Sega Genesis as your video game console, a couple of games are probably baked into your memory. Altered Beast. Sonic the Hedgehog. Streets of Rage. At least one or two versions of the EA NHL franchise, and ToeJam & Earl, the utterly indescribable (yet incredibly fun) game about a pair of alien rappers wandering around collecting pieces of their spaceship so they can return home.

Although never quite as popular as Sonic, ToeJam & Earl was one of those signature Sega titles that is still remembered to this day — clearly, because now someone is going to try to make a movie out of it. In fact, no less than NBA Star Stephen Curry is involved through his company, Unanimous Media.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the project is set up at Amazon Studios where Amos Vernon and Nunzio Randazzo are working on a screenplay. Their previous projects include Hotel Transylvania: Transformania and the upcoming Superfudge on Disney+.

And now, some of that sweet sweet vintage ToeJam & Earl gameplay...

Here is the synopsis for the project:

Earth, their legends tell them, is the Paradise where the music that created their culture originated. Unfortunately for our heroes, not only do they wreck their ship, but they find that Earth is . . . well, not the haven they expected. But the music – that part was true. So begins their quest to find as much of that music as they can in the hope of saving their planet, and maybe ours as well.

If you want to go down a deeper rabbit hole of ToeJam & Earl videos I give you this word of warning: Do not, I repeat DO NOT, type just “toejam videos” into YouTube. The thumbnails alone will haunt your nightmares for months.