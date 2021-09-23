‘Spencer’ Trailer: Kristen Stewart Becomes Princess Diana

The early frontrunner for this year’s Best Actress Oscar has to be Kristen Stewart for her role playing the late Princess Diana in Spencer. The film has garnered rave reviews at multiple film festivals — it’s currently at 91 percent on Rotten Tomatoes — with much of the highest praise reserved for Stewart herself as the famous member of the British royal family.

After several teasers and first look images, the full trailer for the film is here, which reveals that the film follows Diana during an important holiday weekend with the Queen. (The whole thing is also set to a sad cover of “Perfect Day” by Lou Reed.) Watch it below:

Spencer was directed by Pablo Larrain, who had a critical and commercial hit a few years ago with Jackie, a similarly styled biopic about a famous woman of history — in that case, the former First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis. So he’s clearly got a niche he’s carved out for himself with these movies. Here is Spencer’s official synopsis:

The marriage of Princess Diana and Prince Charles has long since grown cold. Though rumors of affairs and a divorce abound, peace is ordained for the Christmas festivities at the Queen’s Sandringham Estate. There's eating and drinking, shooting and hunting. Diana knows the game. But this year, things will be profoundly different. SPENCER is an imagining of what might have happened during those few fateful days.

Spencer is scheduled to premiere in theaters on November 5.

