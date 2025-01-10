10 Terrible Movie Performances So Bad They Became Iconic

There are plenty of great performances in the history of film that have been deemed iconic. Heath Ledger’s Joker in The Dark Knight. Marlon Brando as mobster Vito Corleone in The Godfather. Gloria Swanson as faded silent film star Norma Desmond in Sunset Boulevard. These performances are memorable, they’re quotable, and they’re unforgettable. It’s always a treat to watch an accomplished actor disappear into a beloved role, especially one that will be remembered for years to come.

Most of these so-called iconic performances are good, everyone seems to agree. But there are certain actors who played certain characters in certain movies who are not, shall we say, remembered for their talent or their artistry or the way they moved us to tears. These performances are remembered for the exact opposite of all of those things, because, let’s just be honest: they’re bad.

These bad-yet-incredible performances are sometimes found in equally bad-yet-incredible films, or simply bad films, or even in films that are otherwise quite good. But it’s not just the badness that makes them memorable — there’s juice here, despite the lack of quality. Acting that is so bad we can’t get it out of our heads deserves to be considered above stuff that is just plain bad, and thus easy to forget. There’s something about a truly awful performance that stands the test of time just as, if not better than, a great one. Take a look below and decide for yourself.

12 Movie Performances So Bad They Became Iconic They might be bad, but they're also impossible to forget. Gallery Credit: Emma Stefansky

