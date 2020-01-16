‘Star Trek: Voyager’ Turns 25 Years Old Today

Trekkies unite! Star Trek: Voyager made its way to our galaxy on January 16, 1995, which means the science fiction TV series turns 25 years old today.

Voyager ran for seven seasons on UPN, spanning 171 episodes. Serving as the fourth live-action series in the Star Trek universe, Voyager follows its titular spacecraft as it travels home across the Milky Way galaxy after being stuck in the Delta Quadrant. The series was ordered by Paramount following the end of Star Trek: The Next Generation, which ran for seven seasons prior to Voyager up until 1994. During this time, the ongoing Deep Space Nine series was on air as well.

Star Trek: Voyager pushed the boundaries of what a Star Trek show could be. But seriously, this show got really wacky. It’s still considered to be an influential installment in the Star Trek franchise. The show explored parts of space never seen on Star Trek before, thanks to CGI technology. Voyager was the first Star Trek series to scrap the use of models in favor of CGI, which happened in the middle of Season 3.

Following Voyager’s end came Star Trek: Enterprise, which ran from 2001-2005. We may not be getting a new Star Trek movie from Quentin Tarantino, but the franchise hasn’t run out of steam quite yet. CBS All Access’ series Star Trek: Discovery, which launched in 2017, released the first trailer for its third season last October. Live long and prosper, Star Trek.