‘Star Trek 4’ Is Still Happening

The Star Trek reboot series is responsible for something of a renaissance in the world of Trek. While it may have been a while since we got an installment, part four is still on track. That being said, we may not get the film in its original form. It seems that a number of personnel changes have taken place since the project began.

Initially, the film was written by Lindsey Anderson Beer and directed by WandaVision’s Matt Shakman. Unfortunately, Shakman had to step away from the project after securing the director’s chair for Marvel’s reboot of Fantastic Four. That movie will likely prove to be pretty demanding since every other effort to adapt the characters has been woefully insufficient. They're also an integral part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and ideally should have been included much sooner.

Beer also had to leave the project to work; she went to work on the upcoming Pet Sematary: Bloodlines, a prequel to the original. But she gave a promising update on the state of the film to Collider, explaining...

It is, it's still on the tracks. I love that project, and it was another one that I had to hop off of to direct this movie, and that was a hard thing to do. But I love that everybody involved with that project.

Beer’s full interview below. Star Trek 4 does not have an official release date.

