We’re just two months from the end of Star Wars.

(For now. For like two years? Maybe three? And there’s going to be a new Star Wars TV show premiering next month? Really, it’s more like the end of a particular series of Star Wars movies — and even that might not last.)

December’s Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker will supposedly wind down the “Skywalker Saga” of Star Wars movies dating back to the very first time in 1977. It also marks the return of J.J. Abrams, who directed Star Wars: The Force Awakens, but took a break for The Last Jedi, which was made instead by writer/director Rian Johnson. With Han Solo and Luke Skywalker gone, and Carrie Fisher sadly passed, this really is a huge moment for the Star Wars franchise. To that end, the new trailer features yet another face-off between Rey and Kylo Ren, maybe the end of C-3PO (?!?), and the return of the darn mean Emperor Palpatine.

Here’s an official synopsis (something I took from Wikipedia counts as official, right?)

A year after the events of The Last Jedi, the remnants of the Resistance face the First Order once again—while reckoning with the past and their own inner turmoil.[5] Meanwhile, the ancient conflict between the Jedi and the Sith reaches its climax, altogether bringing the Skywalker saga to an end.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker opens in theaters on December 20.