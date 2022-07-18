‘Superman & Lois’ Is Not Set in the Arrowverse

For a long time, fans of the Arrowverse have been hoping to see a new crossover featuring the characters from Superman & Lois. Unfortunately, it's unlikely that'll happen. There are a couple of reasons for this. First of all, the showrunner for Superman & Lois revealed that the show is not set in the Arrowverse at all. In recent months, there’s also the unfortunate cancellation of two Arrowverse shws, Batwoman and Legends of Tomorrow.

Tyler Hoechlin and Elizabeth Tulloch, who play Superman and Lois Lane respectively, have both shown up in the Arrowverse. It should follow logically that the characters in the show are in the Arrowverse, right? Not exactly. Comic book properties rarely function the way we think they should. Todd Helbing, the showrunner, recently had an interview with Looper, in which he explained:

We're a different planet, a different Earth. The Superman that you saw in all the crossovers is not the same as the Superman on our planet, it’s clearly a doppelganger. Part of how this all folds in the big picture with DC is ultimately a DC decision. I'm sure there'll be more clarity in the future, but as of now, we're a different Earth in the DC Universe.

He also explained that doing any crossovers now would be all but impossible. The actors involved in the now-canceled CW shows aren't going to come back. They'll be busy with other projects. He said:

That version of what we did is probably [done] because we don't have all of those characters anymore, [From] those shows, all the actors are going to go on and do different projects, or life is going to make them busy. It's hard to speculate other than they’re still comic book shows. There are guests in comic book shows all the time.

If we see any notable DC guest stars in the future of Superman & Lois Helbing says it would likely be Grant Gustin from The Flash.

“I love Grant. Grant's a friend,” Helbing said. “I have connections to that show, but I would say if there is one, Flash would probably be my first call. It's a little tricky now to do all this, but we'll see what happens."

Every DC Comics Movie, Ranked From Worst to Best From Superman and the Mole Men to The Suicide Squad, we ranked every movie based on DC comics.