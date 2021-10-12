‘Tales of the Walking Dead’ Anthology Series Coming to AMC

The Walking Dead is coming to an end. But Tales of the Walking Dead is just getting started.

While The Walking Dead’s current season — its 11th — will also be its last on AMC, the larger Walking Dead franchise will continue. AMC already has one spinoff show, Fear the Walking Dead, which is about to begin its seventh season. A second spinoff, The Walking Dead: World Beyond, began last fall and will conclude this year. And now they have announced another spinoff show, an anthology series called Tales of the Walking Dead. The first season will run for six episodes and premiere in the summer of 2022.

Here’s what AMC Networks president Dan McDermott said about this new show:

We see so much potential for a wide range of rich and compelling storytelling in this world, and the episodic anthology format of ‘Tales of the Walking Dead’ will give us the flexibility to entertain existing fans and also offer an entry point for new viewers, especially on streaming platforms. We have seen the appeal of this format in television classics like ‘The Twilight Zone’ and, more recently, ‘Black Mirror,’ and are excited to engage with fans in this new way, against the backdrop of this very unique and engrossing world.

The show will supposedly feature both new characters and familiar faces from the previous Walking Dead television series. And it is not the last Walking Dead spinoff in the works either. Norman Reedus and Melissa McBride’s characters are set to get their own series as well, after The Walking Dead wraps up its final season next year. Like a zombie, The Walking Dead died, but it just keeps shuffling forward anyway.

