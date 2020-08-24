Some key creative members have been cut from the latest entry in the Texas Chainsaw Massacre franchise. The next movie in the franchise — which was designed to be a sequel to the 1974 classic directed by Tobe Hooper — just began shooting in Bulgaria. Now, per Deadline, after just one week in production its directors have been replaced over “creative differences” with the producers at Legendary Pictures.

The directors in question would be Andy and Ryan Tohill, who are now out, along with all the footage they shot during that first week of production. They have been replaced by Tejano filmmaker David Blue Garcia. More, via Deadline:

Sources said the abrupt change was made over the last 48 hours, because financier Legendary didn’t spark to what it saw. So Garcia will be re-shooting from scratch. The film returns to the roots of the Hooper and Kim Henkel creation that was considered one of the scariest films of its era, even though most of the splatter was implied and not shown. The present-day film brings Leatherface back to terrifying life for a new generation.

This will be the ninth film in the Texas Chainsaw franchise. Hooper directed the first two films, which were followed by two more sequels and then a successful reboot (The Texas Chainsaw Massacre) in 2003 and a prequel, and then two more movies (Texas Chainsaw 3D and Leatherface) set during the continuity of the original series. No matter when they’re set, or which timeline they’re in, they’re all about a guy with a chainsaw massacre people. Which really makes you wonder: What sort of “creative differences” could there be when those are your marching orders?