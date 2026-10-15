Of all the macho, bald, bearded dudes who sometimes wear logoless baseball caps Jason Statham has played in the last few years, the title character from The Beekeeper is certainly the ones that stands out the most. What a strange concept; a former assassin who once worked for a covert spy group called “The Beekeepers” out for revenge against some scuzzy scam artists after his friend is tricked by a phishing scam and then dies.

Obviously the Beekeeper got his revenge, but that couldn’t be (or bee) the end of the story, could it? Of course not! Now Statham is back in The Beekeeper 2 and this time he’s ... making puns about honey and hives, I hope? No, this time the Beekeepers themselves are his target after they decide to take over the U.S. government. In addition to Statham, the film stars Jeremy Irons and Pom Klementieff from the Guardians of the Galaxy movies.

Watch The Beekeeper 2 trailer below:

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I like that the bee recognizes Statham as a friend. Can we get a Beekeeper/Bee Movie crossover? I think there’s a lot of potential here.

The first Beekeeper was directed by Suicide Squad and Fury’s David Ayer; this one is helmed by Timo Tjahjanto, an Indonesian filmmaker who previously directed Nobody 2.

Here is the film’s official synopsis:

Jason Statham is back as Adam Clay in The Beekeeper 2. Pulled back into the fight when the Beekeeper organization goes rogue and sets its sights on controlling the government, Clay must take on the very group that made him.

The Beekeeper 2 is scheduled to open in theaters on January 15.