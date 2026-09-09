New movies are coming to streaming this week and every week, at a faster pace than ever before. As always, ScreenCrush has your back, with a weekly guide to the latest releases on streaming (and digital rental or purchse) that deserve your attention. Sit back, relax, and check out what’s coming to a TV or computer (or, sigh, a phone) near you.

Then you’ve got all weekend to watch up with these titles. The theater is still the best, of course, but some weekends you just can’t muster the energy to get off the couch and haul yourself to the multiplex.

New Movies Streaming This Week and Weekend

This week you can say you’re welcome for live-action Moana, or join a mutiny with Jason Statham. You can call my agent (the movie!) or you can return to one of Tyler Perry’s long-running film series for another round of marriage questioning.

If these titles don’t do it for you, you can also check out some other recent streaming releases here.

Or just keep scrolling, and see the new movies you can stream or rent on digital at home this weekend.

Moana

How far will Disney go to mine their old IP for new movies? They will remake movies that barely even qualify as “old IP”! The original (and wonderful) animated Moana opened in theaters a decade ago; its sequel is only two years old. But here, now available for premium VOD, is the live-action Moana, still starring Dwayne Johnson as the flesh-and-blood (and long flowing wig) version of the demigod Maui.

Where to watch Moana: Prime Video, Apple TV, Fandango.

Call My Agent! The Movie

Six years after the last season of the comedy series Call My Agent! the hit show from France resumes as a movie. For the characters it’s five years later, and (per Netflix) “Andréa is finally ready to direct her first feature film. When her lead actor quits and she falls out with her producer, she joins forces with Noémie—now a successful reality TV producer—believing she can easily manipulate her.”

Where to watch Call My Agent! The Movie: Streaming on Netflix on September 10.

Mutiny

Jason Statham is back with his his latest blue-collar brawler, this one from Jean-François Richet, the director of Plane. Statham’s character is a former Royal Marine commando who sets out to avenge his boss’ murder at the hands of mutinous mercenaries. Sounds like typical Statham fare, but for what it’s worth, Mutiny got better than typical reviews for this sort of Statham action movie.

Where to watch Mutiny: Prime Video, Apple TV, Fandango.

Tyler Perry’s Why Did I Get Married Again?

Tyler Perry’s now got a third Why Did I Get Married? movie. (The second was Why Did I Get Married Too? and Perry’s also spun off some of the characters to a TV show as well.) Per Netflix, in this threequel “secret relationships and mistakes threaten to spill over and derail the entire weekend. True to the franchise’s tradition, the friends take turns airing each other’s dirty laundry, rehashing old wounds, and litigating fresh missteps.” Nobody ever airs their clean laundry. It’s always the dirty laundry. But you air out your laundry after you’ve washed it! That’s how it dries. This is a phrase I don’t quite understand.

Where to watch Why Did I Get Married Again?: Streaming on Netflix.

Drawn Together

This Spanish romantic thriller is actually the first of two back-to-back movies that adapt a duology of novels by author Mercedes Ron. (Drawn Apart: Coming soon to Prime Video!) In Drawn Together, per Amazon, a “daughter of a Spanish business tycoon sees her perfect New York life shattered when she's suddenly kidnapped and mysteriously released. As a result, her father assigns the enigmatic Sebastian Moore as her bodyguard. Despite her fierce independence and his professional distance, they find themselves drawn to each other.”

Where to watch Drawn Together: Streaming on Prime Video.