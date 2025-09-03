Do you realize how many Conjuring movies there are? There are three main Conjuring movies, then there are three Annabelle movies, all about that creepy killer doll, then there are two films in The Nun franchise, which was a spinoff from The Conjuring 2. And now there is a final Conjuring sequel, The Conjuring: Last Rites, coming to theaters this weekend. (Also The Curse of La Llorona takes place in the same universe, but it’s not technically connected to the other movies?)

That’s nine (or ten?) films across three interconnected series. That’s a lot of ghosts and demons and assorted spirits to keep track of. In our latest video, we’ll recap the sprawling Conjuring saga from start to finish, to get you all ready to watch Last Rites in theaters. Watch the full story of paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren (played by Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga), and their connection to Annabelle, The Nun, and more below. And if you don‘t like it, my only defense is the devil made me do it.

The Conjuring: Last Rites is scheduled to open in theaters on September 5.

