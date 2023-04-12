‘The Conjuring’ Will Become a Streaming TV Series

Over the past decade, few horror franchises have had as much staying power as The Conjuring which started with a single film in 2013 and has expanded to include multiple ongoing spinoff franchises like Annabelle and The Nun. (There are already eight Conjuring films in total, not including the upcoming ones.)

Today, Warner Bros. announced The Conjuring was expanding even further into the world of television. Max (formerly HBO Max — it’s now just Max, and if you call it HBO Max, the cast of Game of Thrones will appear and yell at you) announced that Peter Safran, who produces the franchise (and is now the co-CEO of DC Studios), is an executive producer on this new Conjuring TV series, with director James Wan “in talks to executive produce” the series as well.

READ MORE: The Best Horror Movies on Netflix

As of this moment, they didn’t give any specifics about where or when within the Conjuring universe the show might be set, or whether existing characters from previous films could appear on the show. The main Conjuring movies star Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga as paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren, while Annabelle concerns the misadventures of a creepy doll and The Nun is about an angry ghost rabbi. (Wait, no, that’s not right; it’s about a demonic nun.) Basically you have all the information available at present: The Conjuring, as a television show, on Max. That’s it.

HBO Max becomes just Max on May 23. The next Conjuring movie, The Nun 2, is scheduled to open in theaters on September 8. Maybe this one will include an angry ghost rabbi. That would be interesting.

Get our free mobile app