‘The Crow’ Returns In First Remake Trailer

After decades of development, The Crow has finally been remade.

The new film stars Bill Skarsgard in the title role, playing Eric Draven, who is killed along with his soulmate (FKA Twigs), then returns to the land of the living to avenge their deaths.

Based on an indie graphic novel, The Crow first became a cult hit movie in 1994. It starred Brandon Lee in his final role; Lee was tragically killed in an on-set accident during filming. The film was steeped in gothic imagery and intense action, and its atmospheric visuals also helped launch director Alex Proyas’ career.

While the original The Crow film did get several sequels (most direct to video and also, well, extremely bad) a full-fledged remake has been discussed for years and years in Hollywood. This version is directed by Rupert Sanders; at various points filmmakers ranging from Stephen Norrington to Corin Hardy to Juan Carlos Fresnadillo were all attached to make a new Crow.

So how did it turn out? Check out the trailer below and see for yourself.

READ MORE: The Worst Movie Reboots Ever Made

Here is the new film’s official synopsis:

Bill Skarsgård takes on the iconic role of THE CROW in this modern reimagining of the original graphic novel by James O’Barr. Soulmates Eric Draven (Skarsgård) and Shelly Webster (FKA twigs) are brutally murdered when the demons of her dark past catch up with them. Given the chance to save his true love by sacrificing himself, Eric sets out to seek merciless revenge on their killers, traversing the worlds of the living and the dead to put the wrong things right.

The Crow is scheduled to open in theaters on June 7. Here is one more new image of Skarsgard as the Crow for you...

Yellow Flower Lionsgate loading...

Get our free mobile app