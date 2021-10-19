‘The Flash’ Finally Wraps Production

At long last, The Flash has finally wrapped production, according to director Andy Muschietti. In a series of Instagram posts, Muschietti confirmed that Barry Allen (Ezra Miller)’s standalone superhero movie has indeed concluded filming.

The Flash has faced a series of production delays that have kept the movie from being completed until now. Originally, Warner Bros. planned on bringing the DCEU movie to theaters directly after 2017’s Justice League in February of 2018. But the project ended up being passed between multiple writers and directors, eventually falling into the hands of Muschietti following his success with It and It: Chapter Two. Christina Hodgson (Birds of Prey) wrote the screenplay. Now, years after the concept was conceived, The Flash can officially move on to post-production.

Check out Muschietti's posts below:

“What an adventure. Thanks to all of the crew and cast of THE FLASH for giving it your best every single day,” wrote Muschietti in his caption. In his second post, he shared another behind-the-scenes image with a simple three-word description: “It’s a wrap.”

The new movie is loosely based off the Flashpoint comics from DC, with Miller reprising his role as Barry Allen as he learns how to traverse time using his super speed. The plot will also feature multiple versions of Batman, including Ben Affleck’s Bruce Wayne as well as Michael Keaton’s iteration of the Caped Crusader — the latter of which hasn’t appeared on screen in three decades.

At DC FanDome last weekend, fans were treated to a new teaser for the upcoming film. With Muschietti’s update, we can feel confident that the wait for The Flash is almost over. The Flash is scheduled to land in theaters November 4, 2022.

