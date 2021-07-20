‘The Last Duel’ Trailer: Ridley Scott’s Latest Historical Epic

Ridley Scott’s first movie as a director was The Duellists, a 1977 historical drama about a feud between two men in the 1800s. Maybe it’s a coincidence, but I can’t help but notice that his latest film is titled The Last Duel. Is Scott, now 83, prepping for retirement by bringing his career full circle back to a film about dueling men of the past?

Even if not, it’s an interesting parallel. The film stars Adam Driver, Matt Damon, Ben Affleck, and Jodie Comer in a story (based on true events) about the final duel in France in the 14th century. In other words, don’t look at the Wikipedia page for Jean de Carrouges and Jacques de Gris if you don’t want to have the movie spoiled for you. Affleck and Damon co-wrote the script with Nicole Holofcener. Watch the film’s trailer below:

Here is the film’s official synopsis:

The historical epic is a cinematic and thought-provoking drama set in the midst of the Hundred Years War that explores the ubiquitous power of men, the frailty of justice and the strength and courage of one woman willing to stand alone in the service of truth. Based on actual events, the film unravels long-held assumptions about France’s last sanctioned duel between Jean de Carrouges and Jacques Le Gris, two friends turned bitter rivals. Carrouges is a respected knight known for his bravery and skill on the battlefield. Le Gris is a Norman squire whose intelligence and eloquence make him one of the most admired nobles in court. When Carrouges’ wife, Marguerite, is viciously assaulted by Le Gris, a charge he denies, she refuses to stay silent, stepping forward to accuse her attacker, an act of bravery and defiance that puts her life in jeopardy. The ensuing trial by combat, a grueling duel to the death, places the fate of all three in God’s hands.

The Last Duel is scheduled to open in theaters on October 15, 2021.

