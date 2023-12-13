Adam Driver has admitted his Star Wars redemption story was never part of the plan.

The Ferrari actor has reflected on the original idea for Kylo Ren’s character arc, which would have seen the character — who was revealed to be Ben Solo, the son of Han Solo (Harrison Ford) and Princess Leia (Carrie Fisher) — become the opposite of Darth Vader by embracing the Dark Side of the Force rather than finding redemption through The Last Jedi and The Rise of Skywalker.

Speaking to The Roku Channel’s The Rich Eisen Show, Driver said: “I had an overall arc in mind that he wanted to do, which then changed ... his idea was almost the opposite journey of Vader, where Vader starts the most confident, the most committed to the Dark Side, and by the last movie he’s the most vulnerable, and weak, and he wanted to start at the opposite, where this character was the most confused and vulnerable, and by the end of the three movies would be most committed to the Dark Side.”

Lucasfilm Lucasfilm loading...

READ MORE: Every Star Wars Movie Ranked From Worst to Best

Although Driver didn’t specify whose idea the original arc was, fans think he could mean filmmaker J.J. Abrams, who was at the helm of the first movie in the latest trilogy, The Force Awakens.

Meanwhile, the 40-year-old star recently admitted that fans still want to talk about the shocking moment Kylo killed his father Han Solo.

Appearing on Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace, Driver said: “Somebody reminds me about that every day. Not every day, but yeah. It used to be more, but now it’s probably once a month someone will let me know that I killed Han Solo.”

And while he insisted the scene wasn’t necessarily “tough,” it was still “very emotional actually.”

He added: “Harrison was so generous and contemplative, and to me, that was a great moment on set, even though it was his death.”

Watch Driver’s full interview on The Rich Eisen Show below.

Get our free mobile app