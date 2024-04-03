A Fifth ‘Matrix’ Movie Is in Development

The Matrix is being resurrected again.

New reports claim that Warner Bros. is currently in development on a new Matrix movie. This would be the fifth film in the franchise that began in 1999 with Lilly and Lana Wachowski’s groundbreaking sci-fi adventure starring Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss. After the first movie became a massive hit, the Wachowskis closed out the original trilogy with two more films: 2003’s The Matrix Reloaded and The Matrix Revolutions.

Some 20 years later, after video games, and some animated material, and a few rumors of new Matrix movies, Lana Wachowski returned to the franchise, along with Reeves and Moss, to make The Matrix Resurrections. Although the film got decent reviews, it was not a box-office hit, grossing $159.2 million against a reported budget of nearly $200 million. (The film was released simultaneously on streaming and in theaters, which surely didn’t help its ticket sales.)

Despite the lukewarm response to The Matrix Resurrections, Warners wants another Matrix. According to Variety, it will “be the first installment without Lana or Lily Wachowski as directors. Instead, The Martian screenwriter Drew Goddard will handle filmmaking duties.”

Goddard’s filmography also include writing work on Cloverfield, The Cabin in the Woods (which Goddard also directed), and World War Z. His last effort as a director was 2018’s Bad Times at the El Royale. On television, Goddard worked on Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Angel, Alias, Lost, Daredevil, and The Defenders.

Goddard will also co-write the film. Supposedly he was the one who came to Warner Bros. with an idea to continue the franchise in a new way. Lana Wachowski is not writing or directing this film, but will serve as an executive producer. It’s also not public yet who, if any, of the franchise’s longtime cast members will return in the film.

