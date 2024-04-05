The Mummy Is Returning to Theaters For Its 25th Anniversary

The Mummy starring Brendan Fraser and Rachel Weisz is somehow 25 years old (ugh) and it is returning to theaters to celebrate this big anniversary (yay).

The action-filled reboot of the classic Universal Monsters franchise debuted in theaters in 1999 and became a surprise hit. It cemented Fraser’s status as a Hollywood leading man and was Weisz’s breakthrough film role.

Multiple sequels followed, including 2001’s The Mummy Returns and 2008’s The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor, and the film also spawned an animated series, Universal theme park attractions, and a spinoff/prequel franchise for The Scorpion King, Dwayne Johnson’s character from The Mummy Returns.

Even though Universal did attempt to reboot The Mummy again a few years ago without Fraser and Weisz (and with Tom Cruise), this version of the series is the one people remain extremely nostalgic about. Which probably explains why they are bringing the movie back to theaters later this month as part of its 25th anniversary.

Here is the new poster announcing the release...

If you have somehow never seen the 1999 Mummy, here is the film’s official synopsis:

The Mummy follows the story of American adventurer Rick O’Connell (Fraser) as he leads an expedition to Hamunaptra, the legendary city of the dead. There, alongside Egyptologist Evelyn Carnahan (Weisz) and her brother Jonathan (Hannah), he unwittingly awakens Imhotep (Vosloo), an ancient Egyptian priest cursed to suffer eternal damnation. Imhotep seeks to resurrect his lost love, and the team must race against time to stop him before he unleashes unspeakable horrors on the world.

The Mummy returns to theaters starting on April 26. I could definitely see myself checking this movie out on the big screen for the first time in (gulp) a quarter century. Now I feel as old as the Mummy. Thanks guys!

