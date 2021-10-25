‘Batgirl’ Film Adds Brendan Fraser as Villain

Every superhero needs their villain. And the new Batgirl — who will be played by In the Heights’ Leslie Grace — has found hers. It’s Brendan Fraser!

Well, it’s a guy played by Brendan Fraser anyway. (Fraser is, by all accounts, a fine fellow and not a super-villain hellbent on mayhem and destruction.) According to Deadline, Fraser has been cast as the villain of Batgirl, the upcoming HBO Max movie that will give the longtime DC Comics hero her first solo film. They have a few more details about the movie:

Though not confirmed sources believe Fraser would play the supervillain Firefly in the pic. Jacob Scipio also recently joined the cast with Grace on board to play Barbara Gordon aka Batgirl. Bad Boys For Life directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah are helming.

The Firefly name has been used by a couple different villains in DC comics through the years. The most enduring version of the character is a guy named Garfield Lynns, who is a deranged pyromaniac who flies around with a wing suit setting fires. In other words, he is the most literal version possible of his name. He typically looks something like this:

DC Comics

FIrefly previously appeared in live-action in episodes of Arrow and Gotham. The character has also made numerous appearances in animation, including in The New Batman Adventures, Justice League, The Batman, and Batman: The Brave and the Bold. This would be his first time being adapted into a feature film.

Brendan Fraser is still best known for his string of action films and comedies in the late ’90s and early 2000s but he’s had something of a career resurgence in recent years. He appeared in the HBO Max film No Sudden Move, directed by Steven Soderbergh, and he’ll soon be seen in Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon. At the moment, Batgirl movie does not have a release date yet on HBO Max.