Tom Cruise’s new film Digger hits theaters this fall. But his magnum opus may never see the light of day.

A few years ago Glen Powell let slip in an interview that when he was working on Top Gun: Maverick, Cruise had Powell go to a theater to see a “film school” video Cruise put together — which wound up running for six hours, and contained the sum total of all of Cruise’s knowledge about moviemaking.

Now promoting Digger with a big interview in GQ, Cruise described the contents of this six-hour film school in a little more detail:

It was just very basic. It was something to have people understand, just to have a different concept of lenses and what the lens is and what the frame is. Just the same way as an actor onstage, or in the development of cinema, where it started, and what that frame means and how to understand that frame. There’s just different layers of storytelling, of structure, but also: to understand certain things so that you can forget about it.

Warner Bros. Warner Bros.

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When Powell first revealed the existence of Cruise’s six-hour instructional film, here is how he described it to GQ UK:

[Cruise] is like: ‘Do we all agree that this is what a camera is? This is the difference between a film camera and a digital camera…’ The funniest part is on flying. It was like he put together this entire flight school. So he would literally go ‘OK, this is what a plane is. Here’s how things fly. Here’s how air pressure works.’

Look, I am going to see Digger. Cruise’s return to acting with a capital A with seemingly zero running whatsoever? I’m here for it. I hope it’s great. Dig away, Tom.

But I need to see Tom Cruise’s six-hour film about acting and camera lenses and airplanes. One can only imagine the pearls of wisdom contained therein. I’m not sure the human skull was designed to contain such brain treasures.

I know that Powell said in his GQ UK interview that Cruise does not intend this film school for public consumption. That’s fine. I can respect that. Just show it to me, I won’t tell anyone. I promise. (No, my fingers are not crossed, I’m just keeping that hand behind my back out of sight for no reason whatsoever.)

Digger is scheduled to open in theaters on October 2. Someone start the change.org petition to release the Top Cruise film school tape.