It’s a brand new week and that means new movies are streaming at home this weekend. Lucky for you, we at ScreenCrush have your handy guide to the newly released films that deserve your attention while you unwind and relax as the long workweek comes to a close.

Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays are for watching movies, but if you’re not in the mood to journey out to your local theater, you can always heat up a bag of microwave popcorn, curl up on the couch in your PJs and hit “play” from the comfort of your own home.

New Movies Streaming This Week and Weekend

This week you can watch Goat, the new animated sports comedy from Sony Pictures Animation, as well as Sam Raimi’s return-to-form thriller Send Help. Plus, check out an outrageous new action comedy starring James Marsden and Vince Vaughn.

Want even more options? Check out other recent new movie streaming releases here.

Below, discover four new movies you can watch at home this weekend, either on VOD or streaming for free.

Goat

A young goat with a dream of playing professional “Roarball” defies the odds and proves “smalls can ball” in Goat. The animated comedy is available to watch at home starting March 25.

Where to watch Goat: Prime Video, Apple TV, Fandango at Home.

Send Help

In Send Help, a misogynistic CEO and his beaten-down employee engage in a power struggle after they’re stranded on a deserted island following a plane crash. The survival thriller became available to rent or purchase on March 24.

Where to watch Send Help: Prime Video, Apple TV, Fandango at Home.

READ MORE: The Best New TV Shows You Can Watch This Week

How to Make a Killing

In How to Make a Killing, Glen Powell plays a blue-collar worker who decides to murder seven of his wealthy family members so he can claim an inheritance worth billions. The dark comedy thriller became available to watch at home on March 24.

Where to watch How to Make a Killing: Prime Video, Apple TV, Fandango at Home.

Mike & Nick & Nick & Alice

Two gangster friends and the woman they love embark on the most violent and dangerous night of their life, including time travel, in an attempt to stop a fatal mistake in Mike & Nick & Nick & Alice. The sci-fi action comedy is available to stream at home starting March 27.

Where to watch Mike & Nick & Nick & Alice: Hulu.

Pretty Lethal

A troupe of competitive ballerinas forced to stay at a remote inn following a bus breakdown are forced to fight to survive an unexpectedly violent night in Pretty Lethal. The action thriller is available to stream at home starting March 25.

Where to watch Pretty Lethal: Prime Video.

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