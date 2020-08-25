Tom Cruise has performed some wild stunts in his time. He held on to the side of a plane during takeoff, and dangled from the edge of the Burj Khalifa, one of the tallest buildings in the world. The man’s name has become synonymous with doing the impossible. Clearly, he has a taste for danger. The video Cruise posted today is very much in keeping with that public image: Venturing into a movie theater to see Tenet, the new movie from Christopher Nolan.

While Nolan’s latest has yet to debut in the United States, the movie is screening around many parts of the world this week ahead of its opening this Friday. Cruise wore a mask (the entire time, if the video is to be believed) and on the way out of the screening gave his succinct review to another attendee: “I loved it. I loved it.”

Watch for yourself:

Someone tell Tom Cruise not even he is supposed to be filming the screen in a movie theater. (Hopefully whoever he dragged along was not filming him watching it the entire time, although that would be intriguing footage.)

Cruise’s next movie, Top Gun: Maverick was supposed to open back in late June. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, it has already been delayed twice; first to December 23, 2020, and then to July 2, 2021. Hopefully by then movie theaters are fully reopened and no one needs to wear a mask to enjoy Tom Cruise doing something alarming onscreen, much less in the audience. Tenet opens in American theaters on September 3.