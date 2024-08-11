Tom Cruise took part in the Paris Olympics Closing Ceremony, and in extremely Tom Cruise fashion: Doing a major stunt.

Cruise performed an impressive dive from the top of the Stade de France, rappelling down from the roof to the floor, before greeting some of the attendees.

Cruise’s role in the proceeding was appropriate because the next Summer Olympics in 2028 will be held in Los Angeles. (And, one assumes, Tom Cruise will do at least one ridiculous stunt at every single event.)

If you have been paying attention to the news lately, Cruise’s appearance was not a shock; and was rumored in the media for the last few weeks.

After Cruise landed on the ground, he grabbed the Olympic flag and then jumped on a motorcycle. He then appeared to cruise into a plane, and then performed a skydiving stunt over Los Angeles (obviously this bit was recorded earlier).

The United States and China tied for the most gold medals at the Paris Summer Olympics; both countries had 40. (The U.S. did have more total medals, with 125.)

Here are some more images of Cruise in action.

This was not the first time Cruise has been involved with Olympic festivities. In 2004, Tom Cruise was one of the torch bearers during the 2004 Olympic torch relay.

Look, this is all well and good. But I’m waiting to find out how Dead Reckoning ends! Tom Cruise, stop jumping off of buildings for the Olympics, and start jumping off of buildings for Mission: Impossible! Thank you.

