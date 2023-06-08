There are now seven live-action Transformers movies: Five Michael Bay blockbusters, plus the prequel Bumblebee and the new Transformers: Rise of the Beasts. That’s well over a dozen hours of robots in disguise and, c’mon, let’s be honest here: A lot of those Transformers movies are really crummy! So while you probably want to get ready for Rise of the Beasts, you might not want to rewatch all those movies beforehand.

That’s why we made our latest Transformers video. In it, we recap every Transformers live-action movie to date, from the original up through Bumblebee to help you prepare for Rise of the Beasts. Revenge of the Fallen, Dark of the Moon, Age of Extinction, The Last Knight; they’re all here. Do they all make sense when you watch one after the other? Well, not entirely! But we do our best to square everything, with the help of our wider knowledge of the Transformers saga, and some reference materials. Watch our full Transformers movie recap below:

If you liked that recap of the entire Transformers movie franchise to date, check out more of our videos below, including our video all about Transformers movie trivia, a little video where we have some fun with the reviews of Transformers: The Last Knight, and our brand new review of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. Plus, there’s tons more videos over at ScreenCrush’s YouTube channel. Be sure to subscribe to catch all our future episodes. Transformers: Rise of the Beasts opens in theaters this weekend.

