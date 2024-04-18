‘Transformers One’ Trailer Reveals the Origin of the Transformers

The latest Transformers movie will look very different. Instead of live-action, the franchise is going back to its roots in animation. And it’s going back to its roots narratively as well, as Transformers One is an origin story for the Transformers, revealing how they became robots in disguise and more than meets the eye and various other catchphrases.

The film is set so far back in the characters’ backstories, in fact, that Optimus Prime and Megatron aren’t even called that yet; they’re going by the names Orion Pax and D-16. They’re not enemies either; they’re buddies. And neither one can transform. (That must be so embarrassing when you’re a transformer who can’t transform.)

Based on the brand new trailer for Transformers One, the film shows how Orion (voiced by Chris Hemsworth) and D-16 (voiced by Brian Tyree Henry) became Optimus Prime and Megatron and how they learned to transform. (I’m guessing they probably have a falling out at some point around the closing credits too.) You can watch the trailer below:

Hemsworth definitely has that classic Optimus Prime sound to his voice. (Peter Cullen has provided the voice of Prime in countless TV shows and movies.) Henry, wonderful actor that he is, doesn’t really capture that classic Megatron mega-evil sound. But I guess he’s not Megatron, right? He’s D-16.

Here is Transformers One’s official synopsis:

This long-awaited origin story of how the most iconic characters in the TRANSFORMERS universe, Orion Pax and D-16, went from brothers-in-arms to become sworn enemies, Optimus Prime and Megatron.

Transformers One is scheduled to open in theaters on

