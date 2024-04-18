M. Night Shyamalan’s 16th (!) film as director is Trap, and it looks like it has a classic Shyamalan premise: What if a dad took his teenage daughter to see the pop star she loved only to find out ... the concert was as trap designed to catch a serial killer. And what if the dad was the serial killer? Duh duh duhhhhhhh!

(Someone should write a book about M. Night Shyamalan and the title should be Duh Duh Duhhhhhhh! The Films of M. Night Shyamalan. I’d buy a copy.)

Such is the story of Trap, starring Josh Hartnett as the loving father and also, apparently, the serial killer known as “The Butcher.” (Good name for a serial killer in my opinion; much better than, say The Cookie Monster.) In an interesting twist on all of the paternal themes in the film, Shyamalan’s own daughter, Saleka Shyamalan, plays the pop star in Trap and performs all of her music.

Check out the trailer for Trap below:

Here is the film’s official synopsis:

A father and teen daughter attend a pop concert, where they realize they’re at the center of a dark and sinister event.

Trap is scheduled to open in theaters on August 9. And Shyamalan has a second film he produced coming to theaters this summer as well: The Watchers, which comes out in June and was directed by another of Shyamalan’s daughters, Ishana Night Shyamalan. That’s quite a family of artists.

