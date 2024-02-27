M. Night Shyamalan’s Daughter Gets Into the Family Business With ‘The Watchers’ Trailer

The Watchers has all the spooky atmopshere and twisty vibes of an M. Night Shyamalan project. And Shyamalan is involved — but it’s actually his daughter, Ishana Night Shyamalan, who serves as director. (M. Night Shyamalan is involved as a producer.)

The younger Shyamalan is getting into the family business with a feature debut (that she directed and wrote for the screen) about a group of people trapped in a mysterious room, where they are observed by mysterious creatures. Dakota Fanning stars along with Georgina Campbell, Oliver Finnegan, and Olwen Fouere.

Watch the first teaser trailer for the film below.

Ishana Night Shyamalan graduated from NYU film school in 2021. (Her dad graduated from NYU back in 1992.) When the project was first announced, several different studios fought for the right to distribute it. It ultimately wound up with New Line.

Here is The Watcher’s official synopsis. (If you’re going to read up on the book it‘s based on, beware of spoilers online; they’re out there.)

From producer M. Night Shyamalan comes “The Watchers,” written and directed by Ishana Night Shyamalan and based on the novel by A.M. Shine. The film follows Mina, a 28-year-old artist, who gets stranded in an expansive, untouched forest in western Ireland. When Mina finds shelter, she unknowingly becomes trapped alongside three strangers who are watched and stalked by mysterious creatures each night. You can’t see them, but they see everything.

The Watchers is scheduled to open in theaters on June 7.

