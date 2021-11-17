‘Turning Red’ Trailer: Pixar Unleashes the Inner Panda

It seems like Pixar has been among the studios most impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. Onward premiered right as the first wave struck U.S. soil, hurting its box office receipts. Then Disney put the studio’s next two movies, Soul and Luca, up on Disney+ for free. That was great for Disney+ subscribers, but it certainly didn’t enhance the perceived value of Pixar’s productions, after decades as the gold standard in American animation.

Hopefully Turning Red is the film that gets the studio back on track. It certainly looks very fun, based on the trailers. The latest is out now, and it suggests that director Domee Shi has brought her light, quirky touch from her short “Bao” into a feature film. It follows a young teen girl who transforms into an enormous red panda. Watch it below:

Pixar is also hyping the fact that the film includes the company’s first-ever boy band, a fictional creation called “4*Town.” In reality, the band’s songs were written by Billie Eilish and FINNEAS. Here is the film’s official synopsis:

Disney and Pixar’s “Turning Red” introduces Mei Lee (voice of Rosalie Chiang), a confident, dorky 13-year-old torn between staying her mother’s dutiful daughter and the chaos of adolescence. Her protective, if not slightly overbearing mother, Ming (voice of Sandra Oh), is never far from her daughter—an unfortunate reality for the teenager. And as if changes to her interests, relationships and body weren’t enough, whenever she gets too excited (which is practically ALWAYS), she “poofs” into a giant red panda!

Turning Red is scheduled to open in theaters on March 11, 2022.