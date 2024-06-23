‘Inside Out 2’ Is Now the Biggest Movie of 2024

Sorry Dune: Part Two. After one of the biggest second weekends in history, Inside Out 2 is now the top-grossing movie of 2024.

The film earned an estimated $100 million in the U.S. over the weekend, putting it at $355.1 million after 10 days in theaters. It’s earned just under $725 million worldwide to date. Both of those numbers are the best of any movie released in 2024 so far.

The original Inside Out grossed just $356 million in domestic release in 2014, which means the sequel will outgross it in a matter of a day or two. The first film, about the adventures of a young girl’s emotions, earned $858.8 million in theaters worldwide. The sequel looks to be on track to beat that number as well.

The Pixar sequel has been doing huge business from its first day in theaters. It couldn’t have happened at a better time for the animation studio, either. The company has struggled in recent years with several movies in a row dumped on streaming during the pandemic, and several of the films released to theaters since, including Lightyear, struggling to connect with critics and with audiences.

Here’s the full box office top ten for the weekend:

Inside Out 2 - $100 million Bad Boys: Ride Or Die - $18.7 million The Bikeriders - $10 million The Garfield Movie - $3.6 million Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes - $3.6 million IF - $2.7 million The Exorcism - $2.4 million Thelma - $2.2 million The Watchers - $1.9 million GHOST: Rite Here Rite Now - $1.5 million

This is also good news for movie theaters generally, after a very slow start to the summer season. (Furiosa, the “big” movie of just a few weeks ago, has already fallen out of the box office top ten and has earned just $66 million in U.S. theaters so far, which is a very disappointing total.)

The top film that could overtake Inside Out 2 as the top-grosser of the summer is Deadpool & Wolverine, which has the star-power and the cache of being the only Marvel movie of the year to help it. It opens in theaters in late July. At least until then, Riley’s emotions are going to rule the box office.

