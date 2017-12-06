Jordan Peele’s ‘Twilight Zone’ Reboot Officially Happening at CBS

Leave it to The Twilight Zone to steal Black Mirror’s thunder. A new iteration of the classic sci-fi anthology is officially confirmed for CBS’ streaming arm, as helmed by Get Out director Jordan Peele and X-Men vet Simon Kinberg.

CBS confirmed an unspecified episode order for the new All-Access iteration, as produced by Jordan Peele’s Monkeypaw and Simon Kinberg’s Genre Films. Daredevil and Defenders alum Marco Ramirez will write and showrun, and the three will all collaborate on the premiere. Said Peele of the announcement:

Too many times this year it’s felt we were living in a twilight zone, and I can’t think of a better moment to reintroduce it to modern audiences.

Added CBS:

The original The Twilight Zone bridged science-fiction, horror and fantasy together to explore human nature and provide social commentary in a way that audiences had never seen before. Under the auspices of Jordan Peele, Simon Kinberg and Marco Ramirez, and with the creative freedom that the CBS All Access platform affords, this is an incredible opportunity to bring today’s audiences a modern reimagining of this iconic series.

Back in April of 2016, CBS was said to have partnered with digital video company Interlude for an “original interactive” Twilight Zone project where viewers could “step in and become a part of the story.” That version had BioShock creator Ken Levine writing and directing the pilot episode, but appears to be unrelated to the new effort. CBS also attempted to revive the 1959 series in 2012 with Bryan Singer.

No premiere window has yet been determined, but stay tuned for the latest on our next trip to The Twilight Zone.