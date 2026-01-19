Movies That Were Supposed to Come Out in 2026 but Got Delayed

From Avengers: Doomsday to Scream 7, The Devil Wears Prada 2, The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, Supergirl, and so many more, the new year is absolutely stacked with highly anticipated theatrical releases. Still, there could have been a few more movies on the 2026 release lineup, but unfortunately you won’t be able to see them this year.

Once upon a time, these delayed films were slated for release in 2026. Many of them even had specific release dates locked in until they were pulled from schedule altogether. Whether due to script issues, scheduling conflicts, production delays, or other problems, these movies were originally scheduled to release in theaters this year but now won’t come out until 2027 or beyond.

Among the movies with delayed release dates include a handful of Disney projects, a Star Wars movie, a mysterious Marvel Cinematic Universe installment (or two), and various sequels to popular animated film franchises. There’s also Matt Reeves’ The Batman - Part II, which at one point would have opened in theaters this fall, as well as a horror movie from director Jordan Peele.

Good things take time, of course, so we’re more than happy to wait for the best possible versions of these forthcoming films. (Let those directors and screenwriters cook!) While we wait patiently for these delayed movies to make their way into theaters, eventually, let’s take a look at what could have been for 2026.

9 Movies That Got Delayed From Their 2026 Release Dates From highly anticipated animated sequels to untitled Disney, Marvel, and Star Wars films, these delayed movies were originally slated to come out in 2026. Gallery Credit: Erica Russell

