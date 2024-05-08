‘Twister’ Is Back – With Firenados – In the New ‘Twisters’ Trailer

While the new sequel to Twister does not contain any of the characters from the original film (unless you count that big bucket of ping pong balls or whatever it was that they shoved into the twisters to get their data) it does include multiple twisters and a firenado.

(No sharknados, though. Sadly.)

In Twisters, a new generation of storm chasers (played by Glen Powell and Daisy Edgar-Jones) start following tornados around the south. Though this may technically be a sequel, it plays more like a remake of the original, with Powell and Edgar-Jones playing oil-and-water rivals who must work together while also exchanging flirty glances while CGI tornados tear apart buildings and throw debris in the air.

Remember when Bill Paxton said “DEBRIS?!” in the original Twister? That was a heck of a line reading. I miss Bill Paxton.

Check out the new Twisters trailer below:

READ MORE: The Worst Sequels and Remakes Ever Made

Here is the film’s official synopsis:

Edgar-Jones stars as Kate Cooper, a former storm chaser haunted by a devastating encounter with a tornado during her college years who now studies storm patterns on screens safely in New York City. She is lured back to the open plains by her friend, Javi (Golden Globe nominee Anthony Ramos, In the Heights) to test a groundbreaking new tracking system. There, she crosses paths with Tyler Owens (Powell), the charming and reckless social-media superstar who thrives on posting his storm-chasing adventures with his raucous crew, the more dangerous the better. As storm season intensifies, terrifying phenomena never seen before are unleashed, and Kate, Tyler and their competing teams find themselves squarely in the paths of multiple storm systems converging over central Oklahoma in the fight of their lives.

Twisters is scheduled to open in theaters on July 19.

Get our free mobile app