Almost 30 years after it helped set new standards in visual effects with its impressive tornados, Twister is finally getting a sequel.

Wait, is it a sequel? Dubbed Twisters, the new film is technically described in the official publicity materials as “a current-day chapter of the 1996 blockbuster.” It doesn’t feature any of the surviving cast members from the original film, and instead stars Daisy Edgar-Jones and Glen Powell in what looks more like a kind of reboot of the original concept — they are described as playing “opposing forces who come together to try to predict, and possibly tame, the immense power of tornadoes.” (In the original film, Helen Hunt and the late Bill Paxton were exes and storm chasers who teamed up to test out a new invention.)

The effects and the yelling definitely make it look a lot like the original Twister — check out the film’s trailer below:

Here is Twisters’ official synopsis:

Edgar-Jones stars as Kate Cooper, a former storm chaser haunted by a devastating encounter with a tornado during her college years who now studies storm patterns on screens safely in New York City. She is lured back to the open plains by her friend, Javi (Golden Globe nominee Anthony Ramos, In the Heights) to test a groundbreaking new tracking system. There, she crosses paths with Tyler Owens (Powell), the charming and reckless social-media superstar who thrives on posting his storm-chasing adventures with his raucous crew, the more dangerous the better. As storm season intensifies, terrifying phenomena never seen before are unleashed, and Kate, Tyler and their competing teams find themselves squarely in the paths of multiple storm systems converging over central Oklahoma in the fight of their lives.

There’s a poster for the film as well...

Someone explain to me why the movie is called Twisters but there’s only one twister on the poster. That feels wrong to me.

Twisters is scheduled to open in theaters on July 19.

