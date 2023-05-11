Maggie and Negan Team Up in ‘The Walking Dead: Dead City’ Trailer

Like any good zombie, The Walking Dead is having a very busy life after death. The show’s final episode might have aired last November, but the larger Walking Dead franchise is about to kick out a whole bunch of new spinoffs and sequels. The latest to hit the airwaves is The Walking Dead: Dead City, a continuation of the main series starring two of its most popular characters: Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan). As the title and that Escape From New York-esque teaser art suggests, the show shifts our heroes to New York City for a new adventure.

Despite the change of location, the subject is much the same as before: Zombies, zombies, and more zombies, along with assorted other post-apocalyptic shenanigans. You can watch the first trailer for Dead City below.

Here is the series’ official synopsis:

The Walking Dead: Dead City follows the popular Maggie (Cohan) and Negan (Morgan) characters traveling into a post-apocalyptic Manhattan, long ago cut off from the mainland. The crumbling city is filled with the dead and denizens who have made New York City their own world full of anarchy, danger, beauty, and terror. >The series also stars aius Charles and Željko Ivanek, amongst others. Eli Jorné, who has been a writer and co-executive producer on The Walking Dead for multiple seasons serves as showrunner and executive producer on the series, which is overseen by Scott M. Gimple, chief content officer of The Walking Dead Universe. Cohan and Morgan also serve as executive producers, along with Brian Bockrath.

The Walking Dead: Dead City premieres on AMC on Sunday, June 18 at 10PM ET.