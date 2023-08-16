‘Fast X’ Announces Streaming Premiere

If you live your life a quarter mile at a time, but only on streaming, get ready: Fast X is coming. Peacock announced today that the tenth film in the Fast & Furious saga will make its streaming debut next month.

The latest mega-blockbuster in the speedy and angry series once again stars Vin Diesel as secret superhero and ace driver Dominic Toretto, who this time squares off with a new nemesis played by Jason Momoa, who turns out to be the son of the drug kingpin Dom and his team took down in Fast Five.

Fast X was a pretty sizable hit in theaters, especially overseas; the film has earned $145 million in the U.S. and a whopping $558 million overseas, for a total of $704 million. Those are big numbers, although they are down pretty substantially from the franchise’s heights with Furious 7 ($1.5 billion worldwide). Fast X was definitely not a critical favorite, either. In my own very disappointed review, I wrote...

Fast X has a bunch of problems, but this is by far the biggest. Fast & Furious used to be the blockbuster franchise that rewarded attentive viewers. Now it punishes them. Actively caring about the characters only leads to wondering why some of them act differently in Fast X than they did in previous entries. And thinking about the story will just drive you mad as you try to make sense of this bland but confusing revenge tale and its saggy pacing. (One example: At the beginning of the film, Vin Diesel’s Dom and Michelle Rodriguez’s Letty get from Los Angeles to Rome in a single camera cut, but then all of the characters spend the rest of the movie endlessly wandering the globe to get to an all-important safe house.)

But hey, if you’ve got a Peacock subscription, then it costs nothing extra to watch Fast X. And a month of Peacock is cheaper than most movie tickets anyway.

Fast X will be available to stream on Peacock on September 15. In addition, Peacock will be adding several other Fast & Furious films to its library, including Fast & Furious 6, Furious 7 (on October 1), The Fate of the Furious, and Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw.

