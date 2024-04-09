Renée Zellweger Is Returning For a New ‘Bridget Jones’ Movie

There were four Bridget Jones books, but there were only three Bridget Jones movies made.

You see where this is going right? I mean, you must.

Some eight years after the most recent film, Bridget Jones’ Baby, Renée Zellweger will return as the title character in Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy, based on the book of the same name by author Helen Fielding. Also returning will be longtime series co-star Hugh Grant, along with Emma Thompson. The film will also feature Chiwetel Ejiofor and Leo Woodall.

The Bridget Jones character began as the pseudonym of Fielding’s for a column in the English newspaper The Independent. The column, about the travails of a single woman in her 30s, became popular, and then spawned the first book, Bridget Jones’ Diary, which in turn grew into a best-seller, and then a hit film adaptation, starring Zellweger (who is not English).

Technically Mad About the Boy was the third of the four Bridget Jones books, but it was not adapted into the third Bridget Jones film. (That was Bridget Jones’ Baby, which was also the title of the fourth book.)

The key name missing from the cast list for this new movie is Colin Firth, who appeared in the prior three films alongside Zellweger. According to Wikipedia (which is never wrong), Mad About the Boy “is set in present-day London; Bridget is 51, still keeping a diary, but is also immersed in texting and experimenting with social media. It is revealed in the book that Mark Darcy [Firth’s character] had died five years earlier and that they have two children, Billy and Mabel, aged seven and five respectively.”

Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy will premiere on Peacock for Valentine’s Day 2025.

