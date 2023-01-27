‘M3GAN’ Is Now Available on Watch at Home

Generally I would not recommend you let a killer, artificial-intelligence-enhanced doll into your house. But I think in this context, it’s cool.

That’s because M3GAN, 2023’s first big theatrical hit, is now available at home. Just weeks after the film opened in theaters, you can now buy or rent the movie on digital.

Directed by Gerard Johnstone, and written by Akela Cooper (with a story by Cooper and horror maven James Wan), the film follows a girl named Cady (Violet McGraw) who survives the death of her parents in a terrible car accident and goes to live with her aunt Gemma (Allison Williams). Gemma happens to be a toy designer on the cusp of breakthrough creating a lifelike doll powered by an advanced computer brain and the arrival of this orphan in her life inspires her to finish “M3GAN” — who takes her job protecting Cady to an unhealthy extreme.

The movie has grossed over $130 million worldwide and a sequel is already on the way. And no wonder - it’s a good horror comedy! In my review of the film, I wrote...

Eventually, M3GAN becomes less of a demented protector and more of a stock slasher villain, and at that point M3GAN grows more routine and less interesting. Until then, the film is miles better than the junk that typically comes out at this time of year. While most of 2022’s holiday toys are destined to be dumped in storage bins or even the garbage in a matter of weeks, I have feeling M3GAN is going to stick around a lot longer than that. Just don’t let her near my kids.

If you haven’t seen it yet, now you don’t even need to leave the house to do so. M3GAN is available to rent or buy right now on various digital outlets, including Apple TV, Amazon, and Vudu. And of course, it is still playing in movie theaters.

