‘Westworld’ Renewed For Fourth Season on HBO

With season 3 unfolding every Sunday night on HBO, the cable channel has announced that its hit sci-fi series Westworld is already renewed for Season 4.

In a press release, HBO says the Season 3 premiere of Westworld has been viewed by “nine million viewers across all platforms.” The series, created by Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy and based on the 1973 film by Michael Crichton, has moved beyond its original premise of a Western-themed amusement park in a dystopian future that features lifelike robots to examine the world that spawned this unique entertainment destination.

Here’s a statement from HBO president of programming Casey Bloys:

From the western theme park to the technocratic metropolis of the near future, we’ve thoroughly enjoyed every twist and turn from the minds of master storytellers Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy," noted Bloys. "We can’t wait to see where their inspired vision takes us next.

Season 3 of Westworld continues every Sunday night on HBO. The press release did not offer a timetable for the show’s return for Season 4, but given that Season 3 took several years without a global pandemic to contend with, don’t expect it anytime soon.