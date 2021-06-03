Warner Bros.’ year of HBO Max premieres rolls on. In August, they’ve got Reminiscence, which mixes film noir with dystopian sci-fi. In a future world ruined by climate change, people escape to incredibly realistic simulations of reality. Hugh Jackman stars as an investigator searching for a missing client, played by Rebecca Ferguson. The film combines impressive visual effects, old school mystery and lots of shots of Hugh Jackman in a wet shirt. Sounds like a winning combination.

The film was written and directed by Lisa Joy, one of the co-creators of HBO’s Westworld series. (Her husband and creative partner, Jonathan Nolan, is also a producer on Reminiscence as well.) Watch the new trailer below:

Here’s the film’s official synopsis:

Nick Bannister (Hugh Jackman), a private investigator of the mind, navigates the darkly alluring world of the past by helping his clients access lost memories. Living on the fringes of the sunken Miami coast, his life is forever changed when he takes on a new client, Mae (Rebecca Ferguson). A simple matter of lost and found becomes a dangerous obsession. As Bannister fights to find the truth about Mae's disappearance, he uncovers a violent conspiracy, and must ultimately answer the question: how far would you go to hold on to the ones you love?

Reminiscence premieres in theaters and on HBO Max on August 20. Remember though that the film is only on HBO Max for 31 days before it becomes a theatrical exclusive — for a while. It will return to HBO Max towards the end of 2021.

