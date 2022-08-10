Neve Campbell Explains Why She Won’t Be In ‘Scream 6’

For more than 25 years, Neve Campbell has been a constant in the Scream universe. She’s appeared in all five big-screen movies to date, and proven to be one of Ghostface’s most difficult foes.

That all ends with next year’s untitled Scream sequel, which will be the sixth in the franchise. While Scream (5) ended with Campbell’s Sidney as one of a small handful of survivors of the latest Ghostface’s murder spree, she will not appear in the next movie. Back in June, Campbell announced she would not return for the latest film.

In a new interview with People Magazine, Campbell explained in detail her decision not to rejoin the franchise for a sixth appearance as Sidney. Ultimately, it was a matter of money, as Campbell felt what she was offered didn’t measure up with “the value that I bring to this franchise.”

She added:

And as a woman in this business, I think it's really important for us to be valued and to fight to be valued. I honestly don't believe that if I were a man and had done five installments of a huge blockbuster franchise over 25 years, that the number that I was offered would be the number that would be offered to a man. And in my soul, I just couldn't do that.

Obviously, we don’t know what Campbell was offered, but it would certainly be interesting to see how her contract compared with an actor doing similar work in a long-running franchise. That said, whatever Courteney Cox was offered by producers, it apparently was enough for her to feel “valued,” as she will appear in Scream 6 as her character, journalist Gale Weathers. At this point, she’s the very last legacy character left in the cast.

Scream 6 is currently scheduled to open in theaters on March 31, 2023.

