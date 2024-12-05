Happy holidays! Or they will be once you get your holiday shopping done, which is the thing that makes this the most stressful time of the year. It can be tough finding the perfect gift for everyone on your list — especially if that special someone is a movie or TV lover, and you don’t quite keep up on all the latest movies and shows.

Don’t worry, though. The ScreenCrush 2024 holiday gift guide will help take all the worry out of the process. We’ve got suggestions for Marvel, Star Wars, movie, TV fans, and more. Plus there are links to where to buy every thing. Before you know it, holiday shopping will be done and you’ll be chugging eggnog.

The Best Gifts For Marvel Fans

Woooimabouta Shirt

Woooo you about to make a name for yourself at your office’s Secret Santa swap when you put this shirt in there. Gambit had himself a year, and this shirt is just one part of it. (If the target of your holiday shopping is really into Gambit, you could also go for the cool X-Men ’97 action figure.)

Bully Maguire Shirt

It’s time everyone admits it: Spider-Man 3 is good. Tobey Maguire’s Evil Peter dance is also good. And so is this shirt, which commemorates both in high style. The next time someone insults you for liking this underrated superhero movie, tell them to hit the bricks.

Variant Mug

Marvel is all about the multiverse these days. And whether in this universe your loved one enjoy coffee, tea, or just a little hot water with lemon, this “Variant” will hold it in comfort and style. (No promises it won’t be deleted from the timeline at some point in 2025.)

Spider-Ham Piggy Bank

Every kid needs a piggy bank. And every Spider-Man fan needs a Spider-Ham piggy bank. Fill it with your coins, then empty it out to buy yourself this bizarre Spider-Man kids shaving kit.

The Best Gifts For Star Wars Fans

Dark Master Vulcan Glass

Marty McFly: Honestly not that great at telling the difference between Star Wars and Star Trek. But that’s okay. And this glass which pays tribute to a classic movie moment about several other classic movie moments, is even better.

Grand Admiral Polo Shirt

Not everyone wants to align themselves with the Empire, sartorially speaking. And we respect that. But if you’re buying a gift for someone who’s down with the Dark Side, this polo shirt adorned with rank markings that suggest a certain Imperial officer will definitely appeal to their fashion sense. (Plus it comes in white or black, depending on whether they want to wear it before or after Labor Day.)

Luke Skywalker Lightsaber LED Lamp

Illuminate an elegant work space with an elegant weapon for a more civilized age, with this lightsaber LED lamp. It measures almost two feet tall with a five inch diameter base. Just don’t touch that blade; who knows what will happen if you do.

The Best Gifts For Movie Fans

CC40 Box Set

If you’ve got a hardcore movie fan in your life and a big chunk of change in your bank account, the thing to buy them is the Criterion Collection’s 40th anniversary box set. It contains the 40 films chosen most frequently by the celebs and filmmakers who visit Criterion’s internet famous “Criterion Closet.” (Titles include Sweet Smell of Success, Do the Right Thing, Night of the Living Dead, Love & Basketball, Sullivan’s Travels, and In the Mood for Love.)

We love VHS here at ScreenCrush. The only thing cooler than a beat-up video tape might be this hat with a retro cool VHS logo on it. If you know someone constantly prowling eBay for deals on old copies of Titanic on video cassette, this hat is for them.

LEGO’s offerings in recent years have leaned more and more into the world of movies, some obvious (The Back to the Future DeLorean) others a little more eclectic. The Dune franchise isn’t exactly the most kid-friendly franchise, but the designs in Denis Villeneuve’s movies are incredible — which makes them perfect for LEGOs. This set allows you to build one of their incredible hummingbird-style hovercrafts. And look at that crazy tall Baron Harkonnen!

This shirt may remind you of the censorship classifications for American movies made by a large association for motion pictures. If you know our YouTube channel, you’ll probably get a kick out of the fine print too.

The Best Gifts For TV Fans

Hey baby, if you hear the blues a’callin’ or you just have a lot of blue fur and enjoy walking around in underpants and a lab coat, this shirt combining everyone’s favorite mutant and everyone’s favorite Seattle-based sitcom about wacky psychiatrists will definitely suit you. Buy it for the person in your life who likes to say “Hey ... remember X-Men: The Last Stand?”

Westview Neighborhood Watch Poster

Watch out for witches! And definitely don’t say her name! Westview has had it rough these past couple years, and this cool poster makes a funny, fitting tribute to its citizen’s sacrifice. It would like quite a vision on an Agatha All Along fan’s fall.

The Simpsons Mini TV

This is so cool: A miniature TV styled to look like the one Homer, Marge, and the rest of the family have been glued to on The Simpsons for over 30 years. Coolest of all: It plays TV shows on it — so you can have it playing The Simpsons. This would look great on a Simpsons fan’s desk, or in a display of Simpsons action figures or collectibles.

Available on Etsy

The Best Gift For Wicked And/Or Agatha All Along Fans

witch Shirt

It was a brat summer and now it is a witch winter. And whether the person you’re buying for was big into Agatha All Along or they can’t stop singing “Defying Gravity,” this shirt will definitely match their vibe. (Hmmm ... maybe we need to make witch ear plugs.)

